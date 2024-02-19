Helen of Troy Ltd [HELE] Stock trading around $122.07 per share: What’s Next?

Helen of Troy Ltd [NASDAQ: HELE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.15% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.76%. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Hydro Flask’s Parks For All Giving Program Commemorates 2024 Grantees.

The Parks For All giving program honors fifteen organizations with the like-minded goal of advancing outdoor equity and public lands.

Hydro Flask, an award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and soft good innovations and a Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) brand, proudly announces the selection of fifteen impactful grantees for its Parks For All giving program in 2024. Building on its success in 2023, Hydro Flask is contributing over $395,000 in grants to national, regional, and international organizations dedicated to fostering more positive and equitable outdoor experiences.

Over the last 12 months, HELE stock rose by 6.06%. The one-year Helen of Troy Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.02. The average equity rating for HELE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.90 billion, with 23.99 million shares outstanding and 23.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 238.05K shares, HELE stock reached a trading volume of 151699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Helen of Troy Ltd [HELE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HELE shares is $150.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HELE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Helen of Troy Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helen of Troy Ltd is set at 4.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for HELE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for HELE in the course of the last twelve months was 8.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.98.

HELE Stock Performance Analysis:

Helen of Troy Ltd [HELE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.76. With this latest performance, HELE shares gained by 5.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HELE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.45 for Helen of Troy Ltd [HELE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.38, while it was recorded at 121.86 for the last single week of trading, and 113.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Helen of Troy Ltd Fundamentals:

Helen of Troy Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

HELE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Helen of Troy Ltd posted 2.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HELE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Helen of Troy Ltd go to 8.00%.

Helen of Troy Ltd [HELE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HELE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HELE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HELE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.