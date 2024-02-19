Haynes International Inc. [HAYN] moved up 0.05: Why It’s Important

Haynes International Inc. [NASDAQ: HAYN] closed the trading session at $59.73. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Haynes International, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

First quarter net revenues of $147.4 million representing a first quarter revenue Company record, despite being unfavorably impacted by a three week unplanned outage at the 4-high hot rolling mill in the Kokomo plant, which delayed production and shipments. This compares to $132.7 million in last year’s first quarter.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Gross margin for the first quarter of 16.8% of revenue compared to last year’s 17.4%. Excluding the raw material headwind of $5.7 million, adjusted gross margin was an outage impacted 20.6% of revenue compared to last year’s $5.6 million headwind and 21.6% adjusted gross margin. .

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.70 percent and weekly performance of 0.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 136.78K shares, HAYN reached to a volume of 142652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Haynes International Inc. [HAYN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAYN shares is $62.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAYN stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Haynes International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haynes International Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAYN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

HAYN stock trade performance evaluation

Haynes International Inc. [HAYN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.03. With this latest performance, HAYN shares gained by 16.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.94 for Haynes International Inc. [HAYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.13, while it was recorded at 59.60 for the last single week of trading, and 49.46 for the last 200 days.

Haynes International Inc. [HAYN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Haynes International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.69 and a Current Ratio set at 7.62.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Haynes International Inc. [HAYN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Haynes International Inc. posted 0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAYN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Haynes International Inc. go to 20.00%.

Haynes International Inc. [HAYN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HAYN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HAYN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HAYN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.