HarborOne Bancorp Inc. [HONE] moved down -1.23: Why It’s Important

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: HONE] closed the trading session at $10.47. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 8:00 AM that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2024 Annual Meeting Information.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HONE), announced today that the Company’s 2024 annual meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held on May 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. local time, at Goodwin Procter LLP, 100 Northern Avenue, Boston, Massachusetts. Shareholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on March 18, 2024 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting will be provided in the Company’s proxy statement.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -12.60 percent and weekly performance of 0.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 126.57K shares, HONE reached to a volume of 137272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HarborOne Bancorp Inc. [HONE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HONE shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HONE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for HarborOne Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HarborOne Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for HONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for HONE in the course of the last twelve months was 6.91.

HONE stock trade performance evaluation

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. [HONE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, HONE shares dropped by -6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.78 for HarborOne Bancorp Inc. [HONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.47, while it was recorded at 10.39 for the last single week of trading, and 10.07 for the last 200 days.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. [HONE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HarborOne Bancorp Inc. [HONE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HarborOne Bancorp Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HONE.

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. [HONE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HONE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HONE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HONE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.