Gibraltar Industries Inc. [ROCK] stock Upgrade by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $85

Gibraltar Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: ROCK] plunged by -$1.04 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $86.14. The company report on February 16, 2024 at 1:00 PM that Gibraltar to Present at Gabelli Funds 34th Annual Pump, Valve, and Water Symposium.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway and Chief Financial Officer Tim Murphy are scheduled to present at the Gabelli Funds 34th Annual Pump, Valve, and Water Symposium on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 2:45 p.m. ET.

The link to the live webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available by visiting Gibraltar’s website at https://ir.gibraltar1.com/reports-presentations.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. stock has also gained 0.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ROCK stock has inclined by 25.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.32% and gained 9.07% year-on date.

The market cap for ROCK stock reached $2.62 billion, with 30.86 million shares outstanding and 30.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 193.18K shares, ROCK reached a trading volume of 139007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gibraltar Industries Inc. [ROCK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROCK shares is $85.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROCK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Gibraltar Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gibraltar Industries Inc. is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROCK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROCK in the course of the last twelve months was 10.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.17.

ROCK stock trade performance evaluation

Gibraltar Industries Inc. [ROCK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.29. With this latest performance, ROCK shares gained by 5.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROCK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.32 for Gibraltar Industries Inc. [ROCK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.86, while it was recorded at 85.63 for the last single week of trading, and 68.22 for the last 200 days.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. [ROCK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gibraltar Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.62.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gibraltar Industries Inc. [ROCK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gibraltar Industries Inc. posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROCK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gibraltar Industries Inc. go to 20.00%.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. [ROCK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ROCK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ROCK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ROCK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.