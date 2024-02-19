For Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. [SHEN], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. [NASDAQ: SHEN] plunged by -$0.64 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $19.66. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 5:00 AM that Glo Fiber Announces Expansion to Kingsmill in Williamsburg, VA.

Fiber optic network will bring internet speeds up to 5 Gbps to the premier community.

Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced that they have reached an agreement with the Kingsmill Community Services Association (KCSA) to deploy next generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services to Kingsmill residents. Kingsmill is a premier community in Williamsburg, Virginia, situated on 3,000 acres with more than 2,400 homes.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. stock has also loss -2.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SHEN stock has declined by -18.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.97% and lost -9.07% year-on date.

The market cap for SHEN stock reached $988.11 million, with 50.11 million shares outstanding and 45.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 146.65K shares, SHEN reached a trading volume of 152504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. [SHEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHEN shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BWS Financial have made an estimate for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

SHEN stock trade performance evaluation

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. [SHEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.38. With this latest performance, SHEN shares gained by 0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.11 for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. [SHEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.59, while it was recorded at 19.98 for the last single week of trading, and 20.89 for the last 200 days.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. [SHEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. [SHEN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. go to 24.40%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. [SHEN]: Institutional Ownership

