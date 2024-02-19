For Kronos Worldwide, Inc. [KRO], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. [NYSE: KRO] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -0.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.84. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 7:02 PM that KRONOS WORLDWIDE ANNOUNCES EARLY RESULTS OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER AND CONSENT SOLICITATION.

The aggregate principal amount of Old Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in connection with the Exchange Offer as of 5:00 p.m. Central European Time, on February 5, 2024 (the “Early Participation Expiration Date”) is listed in the table below. Tendered Old Notes may no longer be withdrawn except under limited circumstances as required by law.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 140947 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. stands at 3.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.16%.

The market cap for KRO stock reached $1.02 billion, with 115.50 million shares outstanding and 21.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 202.75K shares, KRO reached a trading volume of 140947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kronos Worldwide, Inc. [KRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRO shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRO stock is a recommendation set at 3.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

How has KRO stock performed recently?

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. [KRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, KRO shares dropped by -1.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.73 for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. [KRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.28, while it was recorded at 8.71 for the last single week of trading, and 8.58 for the last 200 days.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. [KRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.96 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. [KRO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kronos Worldwide, Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -157.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. go to -3.33%.

Insider trade positions for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. [KRO]

