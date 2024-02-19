For Gladstone Land Corp [LAND], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

Gladstone Land Corp [NASDAQ: LAND] loss -0.66% on the last trading session, reaching $13.49 price per share at the time. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Gladstone Land Announces Gain on Sale of Florida Farm.

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) (“Gladstone Land” or the “Company”) announced that it has completed the sale of a farm in Florida for approximately $65.7 million. The investment in this farm provided a 60% return on equity, and the sale price reflected a 22% increase over the original purchase price.

“We acquired this property seven years ago through a sale-leaseback with a large vegetable operation. In 2023, we received an offer to purchase the property at a compelling valuation and elected to proceed with the sale. We still own nearly 3,500 acres of farmland that is contiguous to this property being sold, and we plan to hold that property for years to come,” said Bill Frisbie, Executive Vice President of Gladstone Land.

If compared to the average trading volume of 215.30K shares, LAND reached a trading volume of 178065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gladstone Land Corp [LAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAND shares is $18.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAND stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Gladstone Land Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gladstone Land Corp is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for LAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for LAND in the course of the last twelve months was 16.48.

Trading performance analysis for LAND stock

Gladstone Land Corp [LAND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.15. With this latest performance, LAND shares dropped by -0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.67 for Gladstone Land Corp [LAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.04, while it was recorded at 13.45 for the last single week of trading, and 15.08 for the last 200 days.

Gladstone Land Corp [LAND]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gladstone Land Corp posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LAND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gladstone Land Corp go to -0.06%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gladstone Land Corp [LAND]

