Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. [ETD] moved down -0.63: Why It’s Important

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. [NYSE: ETD] loss -0.63% or -0.2 points to close at $31.45 with a heavy trading volume of 139254 shares. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Ethan Allen Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results Highlighted by Strong Margins and Robust Balance Sheet; Lower Sales Reflect Post Pandemic Economy.

Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President and CEO commented, “We are pleased to report our financial and operating results for the fiscal 2024 second quarter ended December 31, 2023, marked by lower sales, strong gross and operating margins and a robust balance sheet. The pandemic period, defined by us as fiscal years 2021 through 2023, had strong consumer focus on the home, high demand and major increases in sales. We had record high backlogs, which are now returning to pre-pandemic levels. During this pandemic period, we undertook many important initiatives within our vertically integrated enterprise, including strengthening our Talent, Marketing, Service, Technology and Social Responsibility.”.

The daily chart for ETD points out that the company has recorded -0.06% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 217.80K shares, ETD reached to a volume of 139254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. [ETD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETD shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETD stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.31.

Trading performance analysis for ETD stock

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. [ETD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.44. With this latest performance, ETD shares gained by 9.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.09 for Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. [ETD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.37, while it was recorded at 31.23 for the last single week of trading, and 29.34 for the last 200 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. [ETD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 2.31.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. [ETD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. posted 0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. go to 9.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. [ETD]

The top three institutional holders of ETD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ETD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ETD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.