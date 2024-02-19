Electra Battery Materials Corp [ELBM] Is Currently -0.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Electra Battery Materials Corp [NASDAQ: ELBM] loss -0.46% or 0.0 points to close at $0.72 with a heavy trading volume of 144675 shares. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 7:23 PM that Electra Provides Corporate Update.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM; TSX-V: ELBM) (“Electra”, “Company”) announced today that in accordance with its Long-Term Incentive Plan approved by shareholders at its October 24, 2023 annual general meeting, the Company has issued 3,150,225 incentive stock options (the “Options”) and 104,938 restricted share units (“RSU”) to certain directors, officers, employees, and contractors of the Company. The Company will also settle (the “Share Settlement”) a total of C$157,357 of earned performance-based incentive cash payments to certain non-officer employees by issuing a total of 194,268 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of C$0.81 per share to these individuals.

The grants are an important long-term retention and incentive tool for key personnel and are intended to align interests with shareholders.

The daily chart for ELBM points out that the company has recorded -8.00% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 239.54K shares, ELBM reached to a volume of 144675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Electra Battery Materials Corp [ELBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELBM shares is $2.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELBM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electra Battery Materials Corp is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for ELBM stock

Electra Battery Materials Corp [ELBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.78. With this latest performance, ELBM shares gained by 110.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.21 for Electra Battery Materials Corp [ELBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4082, while it was recorded at 0.6707 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7675 for the last 200 days.

Electra Battery Materials Corp [ELBM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Electra Battery Materials Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.24 and a Current Ratio set at 0.24.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Electra Battery Materials Corp [ELBM]

The top three institutional holders of ELBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ELBM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ELBM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.