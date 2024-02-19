Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR [RDY] Is Currently 0.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR [NYSE: RDY] closed the trading session at $75.46. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 9:44 AM that Dr. Reddy’s Q3 & 9M FY24 Financial Results.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124 | NSE: DRREDDY | NYSE: RDY | NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) today announced its consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. The information mentioned in this release is based on consolidated financial statements under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.45 percent and weekly performance of 1.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 245.14K shares, RDY reached to a volume of 160682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR [RDY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDY shares is $71.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDY stock is a recommendation set at 2.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for RDY in the course of the last twelve months was 26.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

RDY stock trade performance evaluation

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR [RDY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, RDY shares gained by 10.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.24 for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR [RDY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.91, while it was recorded at 75.26 for the last single week of trading, and 65.93 for the last 200 days.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR [RDY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.55.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR [RDY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RDY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR go to 0.21%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. ADR [RDY]: Institutional Ownership

