Delta Apparel Inc. [DLA] fell -61.43% so far this year. What now?

Delta Apparel Inc. [AMEX: DLA] loss -5.50% on the last trading session, reaching $2.75 price per share at the time. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Delta Apparel Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

Focus on Cost Restructuring and Capital Optimization Continues.

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear, lifestyle apparel, and on-demand digital print strategies, today announced financial results for its fiscal year 2024 first quarter ended December 30, 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 35.81K shares, DLA reached a trading volume of 161053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Delta Apparel Inc. [DLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLA shares is $37.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLA stock is a recommendation set at 5.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Delta Apparel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Apparel Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLA in the course of the last twelve months was 0.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for DLA stock

Delta Apparel Inc. [DLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -62.64. With this latest performance, DLA shares dropped by -61.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 16.54 for Delta Apparel Inc. [DLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.08, while it was recorded at 3.89 for the last single week of trading, and 8.44 for the last 200 days.

Delta Apparel Inc. [DLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Delta Apparel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Delta Apparel Inc. [DLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Delta Apparel Inc. posted -1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -108.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Apparel Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Delta Apparel Inc. [DLA]

The top three institutional holders of DLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.