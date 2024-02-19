Cue Health Inc [HLTH] Stock trading around $0.25 per share: What’s Next?

Cue Health Inc [NASDAQ: HLTH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.28% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.71%. The company report on February 16, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Cue Health Announces Appointment of Rishi Reddy to Board of Directors.

Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, today announced it entered into a cooperation agreement (the “Cooperation Agreement”) with Tarsadia Investments (“Tarsadia”), and appointed Rishi Reddy to its board of directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. Mr. Reddy is a Managing Director at Tarsadia, where he leads the firm’s venture and growth equity strategy. He was previously an Observer on Cue’s Board of Directors from April 2018 to September 2021. In addition, the Board intends to commence a process to add an additional highly qualified, independent director to the Board.

“Cue remains focused on creating value for all of its stakeholders,” said Ayub Khattak, Chairman and CEO of Cue. “We look forward to Rishi’s contributions as a director and to continuing our collaborative relationship.”.

Over the last 12 months, HLTH stock dropped by -89.73%. The one-year Cue Health Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.42. The average equity rating for HLTH stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.76 million, with 150.41 million shares outstanding and 90.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, HLTH stock reached a trading volume of 142413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cue Health Inc [HLTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLTH shares is $1.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cue Health Inc is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

HLTH Stock Performance Analysis:

Cue Health Inc [HLTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, HLTH shares gained by 24.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.89 for Cue Health Inc [HLTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2456, while it was recorded at 0.2515 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4092 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cue Health Inc Fundamentals:

Cue Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.29.

HLTH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cue Health Inc posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 58.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLTH.

Cue Health Inc [HLTH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HLTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HLTH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HLTH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.