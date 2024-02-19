Colliers International Group Inc [CIGI] moved up 0.15: Why It’s Important

Colliers International Group Inc [NASDAQ: CIGI] closed the trading session at $129.04. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Colliers Reports Fourth Quarter Results.

Robust revenue growth continues in high-value recurring services.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.99 percent and weekly performance of 5.70 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.94 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 88.47K shares, CIGI reached to a volume of 164202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Colliers International Group Inc [CIGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIGI shares is $140.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Colliers International Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colliers International Group Inc is set at 3.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIGI in the course of the last twelve months was 75.72.

CIGI stock trade performance evaluation

Colliers International Group Inc [CIGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.70. With this latest performance, CIGI shares gained by 15.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.22 for Colliers International Group Inc [CIGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.81, while it was recorded at 125.80 for the last single week of trading, and 105.01 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Colliers International Group Inc [CIGI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Colliers International Group Inc posted 0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -38.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colliers International Group Inc go to 20.00%.

Colliers International Group Inc [CIGI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CIGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CIGI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CIGI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.