Citigroup slashes price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc [CCSI] – find out why.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: CCSI] price plunged by -2.50 percent to reach at -$0.49. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Consensus Cloud Solutions to Showcase AI-Powered Solutions for Advanced Data Transformation at ViVE 2024.

Leading provider of secure data exchange solutions to demonstrate the modernization of fax with artificial intelligence for faster care delivery.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI), a leading provider of digital cloud fax, intelligent data extraction, and interoperability solutions, is gearing up for the ViVE 2024 conference in Los Angeles from February 25-28.

The one-year CCSI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.78. The average equity rating for CCSI stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc [CCSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCSI shares is $27.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCSI in the course of the last twelve months was 5.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.26.

CCSI Stock Performance Analysis:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc [CCSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.49. With this latest performance, CCSI shares gained by 6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.32 for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc [CCSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.27, while it was recorded at 19.46 for the last single week of trading, and 27.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc Fundamentals:

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.26 and a Current Ratio set at 2.26.

CCSI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc posted 1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCSI.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc [CCSI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CCSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CCSI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CCSI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.