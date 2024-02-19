Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc [REFI] Stock trading around $16.00 per share: What’s Next?

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc [NASDAQ: REFI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.31% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.65%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Declares Common Stock Dividend of $0.47 for the Fourth Quarter of 2023.

Declares Special Dividend of $0.29 per common share for 2023 Tax Year.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Over the last 12 months, REFI stock rose by 8.32%. The one-year Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.98. The average equity rating for REFI stock is currently 1.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $290.88 million, with 17.77 million shares outstanding and 15.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 91.75K shares, REFI stock reached a trading volume of 133693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc [REFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REFI shares is $18.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REFI stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for REFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for REFI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.58.

REFI Stock Performance Analysis:

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc [REFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, REFI shares gained by 2.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.43 for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc [REFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.02, while it was recorded at 15.83 for the last single week of trading, and 15.24 for the last 200 days.

REFI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REFI.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc [REFI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of REFI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in REFI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in REFI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.