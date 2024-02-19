BeiGene Ltd ADR [BGNE] Stock trading around $148.23 per share: What’s Next?

BeiGene Ltd ADR [NASDAQ: BGNE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.85%. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 6:47 AM that Health Canada Approves BRUKINSA® (zanubrutinib) for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma.

BRUKINSA is the first and only BTK inhibitor approved for follicular lymphoma in Canada.

Follicular lymphoma (FL) is the 2nd most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Over the last 12 months, BGNE stock dropped by -37.91%. The one-year BeiGene Ltd ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 45.96. The average equity rating for BGNE stock is currently 1.23, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.15 billion, with 95.11 million shares outstanding and 94.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 281.82K shares, BGNE stock reached a trading volume of 135064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BeiGene Ltd ADR [BGNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGNE shares is $274.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGNE stock is a recommendation set at 1.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for BeiGene Ltd ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BeiGene Ltd ADR is set at 6.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.38.

BGNE Stock Performance Analysis:

BeiGene Ltd ADR [BGNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, BGNE shares dropped by -10.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.30 for BeiGene Ltd ADR [BGNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.56, while it was recorded at 145.71 for the last single week of trading, and 190.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BeiGene Ltd ADR Fundamentals:

BeiGene Ltd ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.91 and a Current Ratio set at 3.16.

BGNE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BeiGene Ltd ADR posted -4.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGNE.

BeiGene Ltd ADR [BGNE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BGNE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BGNE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BGNE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.