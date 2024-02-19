Barings BDC, Inc. [BBDC] Stock trading around $9.00 per share: What’s Next?

Barings BDC, Inc. [NYSE: BBDC] closed the trading session at $9.00. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Barings BDC, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million of 7.000% Notes due 2029.

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) (“Barings BDC”) announced today that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.000% notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 7.000% per year, payable semiannually, will mature on February 15, 2029 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at Barings BDC’s option at any time at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if applicable. The offering is expected to close on February 12, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Barings BDC intends to initially use the net proceeds from this offering to repay indebtedness under the senior secured credit facility with ING Capital LLC (“ING”), initially entered into in February 2019, as amended, restated, and otherwise modified from time to time (the “February 2019 Credit Facility”), and then may reborrow under its credit facilities for general corporate purposes, which include investing in portfolio companies in accordance with its investment objective.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.90 percent and weekly performance of 1.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 486.73K shares, BBDC reached to a volume of 179559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Barings BDC, Inc. [BBDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBDC shares is $9.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Barings BDC, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barings BDC, Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80.

BBDC stock trade performance evaluation

Barings BDC, Inc. [BBDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, BBDC shares gained by 2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.43 for Barings BDC, Inc. [BBDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.84, while it was recorded at 8.91 for the last single week of trading, and 8.56 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Barings BDC, Inc. [BBDC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Barings BDC, Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barings BDC, Inc. go to 5.00%.

Barings BDC, Inc. [BBDC]: Institutional Ownership

