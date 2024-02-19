Banco de Chile ADR [BCH] gain 2.25% so far this year. What now?

Banco de Chile ADR [NYSE: BCH] closed the trading session at $23.60. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM that BCH Files 2022 20F Annual Report.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) announced today the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the “2022 Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The 2022 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, and can also be found at Banco de Chile’s website, www.bancochile.cl, under Investor Relations. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Banco de Chile’s 2022 Annual Report, including the audited financial statements included in such report, free of charge, by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from the Banco de Chile’s Investor Relations Office, at ir@bancochile.cl.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.25 percent and weekly performance of 5.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 121.57K shares, BCH reached to a volume of 164297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Banco de Chile ADR [BCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCH shares is $22.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Banco de Chile ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco de Chile ADR is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98.

BCH stock trade performance evaluation

Banco de Chile ADR [BCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.45. With this latest performance, BCH shares gained by 9.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.70 for Banco de Chile ADR [BCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.53, while it was recorded at 22.94 for the last single week of trading, and 21.48 for the last 200 days.

Banco de Chile ADR [BCH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Banco de Chile ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Banco de Chile ADR [BCH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Banco de Chile ADR posted 0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco de Chile ADR go to -1.60%.

Banco de Chile ADR [BCH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BCH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BCH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.