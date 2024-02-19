AZZ Inc [AZZ] Revenue clocked in at $1.51 billion, up 24.57% YTD: What’s Next?

AZZ Inc [NYSE: AZZ] traded at a low on Friday, posting a -0.07 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $72.36. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 4:15 PM that AZZ Inc. to Participate in Citi’s 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference and J.P. Morgan’s Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference.

AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) the leading independent provider of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America, today announced that Philip Schlom, Chief Financial Officer, and David Nark, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications, and Investor Relations, will participate at the following investor conferences:.

Citi 2024 Global Industrial Technology and Mobility Conference on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at the Ritz Carlton South Beach Hotel in Miami, Florida.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 178457 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AZZ Inc stands at 2.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.56%.

The market cap for AZZ stock reached $1.81 billion, with 24.91 million shares outstanding and 24.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 150.84K shares, AZZ reached a trading volume of 178457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AZZ Inc [AZZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZZ shares is $71.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AZZ Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AZZ Inc is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZZ in the course of the last twelve months was 21.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.33.

How has AZZ stock performed recently?

AZZ Inc [AZZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.06. With this latest performance, AZZ shares gained by 24.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.00 for AZZ Inc [AZZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.59, while it was recorded at 70.69 for the last single week of trading, and 47.99 for the last 200 days.

AZZ Inc [AZZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AZZ Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.96.

Earnings analysis for AZZ Inc [AZZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AZZ Inc posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZZ Inc go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for AZZ Inc [AZZ]

The top three institutional holders of AZZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of