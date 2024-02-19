ATRenew Inc ADR [RERE] Stock trading around $1.10 per share: What’s Next?

ATRenew Inc ADR [NYSE: RERE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.90% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.92%. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Diamond Equity Research to Host Spotlight Emerging Growth Invitational Virtual Investor Conference on January 23, 2024.

Presenting Companies to Host 25 Minute Presentations Followed by Question-and-Answer Session; Conference Open to all Retail and Institutional Investors.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Over the last 12 months, RERE stock dropped by -65.41%. The one-year ATRenew Inc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.85. The average equity rating for RERE stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $156.30 million, with 142.73 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 300.78K shares, RERE stock reached a trading volume of 158704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ATRenew Inc ADR [RERE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RERE shares is $2.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RERE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ATRenew Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ATRenew Inc ADR is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for RERE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23.

RERE Stock Performance Analysis:

ATRenew Inc ADR [RERE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, RERE shares dropped by -13.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RERE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.17 for ATRenew Inc ADR [RERE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4214, while it was recorded at 1.1000 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1383 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ATRenew Inc ADR Fundamentals:

ATRenew Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.84 and a Current Ratio set at 3.49.

RERE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ATRenew Inc ADR posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RERE.

ATRenew Inc ADR [RERE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RERE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RERE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RERE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.