Asset Entities Inc [ASST] moved up 0.98: Why It’s Important

Asset Entities Inc [NASDAQ: ASST] closed the trading session at $0.56. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Asset Entities Inc. Announces the Expected Launch In Early 2024 of V2 of its Stripe-Verified Ternary Digital Community Payment Processing Platform.

Upon its highly anticipated launch in early 2024, Ternary V2 will provide additional cutting-edge customer relations management (CRM) tools allowing community owners the ability to scale, manage, and transact payments all in a single platform. The platform is intended to solve diverse problems in the Creator Economy, the modern economic landscape where creators leverage digital platforms and technology to produce and distribute content that promotes products and services directly to their audience.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.66 percent and weekly performance of -1.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 49.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 61.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, ASST reached to a volume of 134316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Asset Entities Inc [ASST]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asset Entities Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

ASST stock trade performance evaluation

Asset Entities Inc [ASST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.84. With this latest performance, ASST shares gained by 49.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.02 for Asset Entities Inc [ASST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5205, while it was recorded at 0.5216 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8063 for the last 200 days.

Asset Entities Inc [ASST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Asset Entities Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 30.62 and a Current Ratio set at 30.62.

Asset Entities Inc [ASST]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ASST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ASST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ASST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.