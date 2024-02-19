AdTheorent Holding Company Inc [ADTH] Stock trading around $2.84 per share: What’s Next?

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc [NASDAQ: ADTH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.35% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.58%. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 9:45 AM that AdTheorent Recognized as Leading Innovator in Frost Radar™ Featuring Demand-Side Platforms.

Frost & Sullivan selected and evaluated the top 13 Demand-Side Platforms to determine leaders for the Frost Radar™.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTH), a machine learning pioneer and industry leader using privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for programmatic advertisers, today announced that it has been named a leader in Frost & Sullivan’s Frost Radar™ on Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs), which evaluated and ranked the top 13 DSPs.

Over the last 12 months, ADTH stock rose by 60.45%. The one-year AdTheorent Holding Company Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.38. The average equity rating for ADTH stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $250.60 million, with 86.97 million shares outstanding and 23.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 203.01K shares, ADTH stock reached a trading volume of 173112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AdTheorent Holding Company Inc [ADTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADTH shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADTH in the course of the last twelve months was 22.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.79.

ADTH Stock Performance Analysis:

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc [ADTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.58. With this latest performance, ADTH shares gained by 26.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.27 for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc [ADTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.07, while it was recorded at 2.80 for the last single week of trading, and 1.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AdTheorent Holding Company Inc Fundamentals:

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.79 and a Current Ratio set at 5.79.

ADTH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc go to -12.90%.

