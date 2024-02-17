Market cap of Pegasystems Inc. [PEGA] reaches 5.75B – now what?

Pegasystems Inc. [NASDAQ: PEGA] jumped around 18.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $68.80 at the close of the session, up 35.67%. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Pega Delivers Double-Digit ACV Growth and Record Cash Flow in Q4 2023.

Cash flow from operations and free cash flow both exceed $200 million for first time in company history.

Compared to the average trading volume of 367.64K shares, PEGA reached a trading volume of 3390586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pegasystems Inc. [PEGA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEGA shares is $68.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEGA stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Pegasystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pegasystems Inc. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEGA in the course of the last twelve months was 28.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.78.

How has PEGA stock performed recently?

Pegasystems Inc. [PEGA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.26. With this latest performance, PEGA shares gained by 48.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.15 for Pegasystems Inc. [PEGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.31, while it was recorded at 53.60 for the last single week of trading, and 47.72 for the last 200 days.

Pegasystems Inc. [PEGA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Pegasystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

Earnings analysis for Pegasystems Inc. [PEGA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pegasystems Inc. posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 645.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pegasystems Inc. go to 63.60%.

Insider trade positions for Pegasystems Inc. [PEGA]

The top three institutional holders of PEGA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.