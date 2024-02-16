Universal Technical Institute Inc [UTI] Stock trading around $14.86 per share: What’s Next?

Universal Technical Institute Inc [NYSE: UTI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.18% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.27%. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Federal Aviation Administration approves Universal Technical Institute-Miramar’s Airframe and Powerplant Technician program.

Classes now underway, completing Universal Technical Institute’s rollout of 14 new programs across nine campuses.

Universal Technical Institute today announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recently approved the Airframe and Powerplant Technician program at its Miramar campus, with classes now underway. Universal Technical Institute is the transportation, skilled trades and energy education division of UTI, Inc.

Over the last 12 months, UTI stock rose by 96.30%. The one-year Universal Technical Institute Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.57. The average equity rating for UTI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $798.43 million, with 53.73 million shares outstanding and 52.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 481.54K shares, UTI stock reached a trading volume of 3027562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Universal Technical Institute Inc [UTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UTI shares is $17.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Universal Technical Institute Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Universal Technical Institute Inc is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for UTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for UTI in the course of the last twelve months was 235.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.09.

UTI Stock Performance Analysis:

Universal Technical Institute Inc [UTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.27. With this latest performance, UTI shares gained by 8.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.18 for Universal Technical Institute Inc [UTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.28, while it was recorded at 15.66 for the last single week of trading, and 9.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Universal Technical Institute Inc Fundamentals:

Universal Technical Institute Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.09.

UTI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Universal Technical Institute Inc posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 233.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Universal Technical Institute Inc go to 15.00%.

Universal Technical Institute Inc [UTI] Institutonal Ownership Details

