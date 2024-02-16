Prime Medicine Inc [PRME] moved up 13.62: Why It’s Important

Prime Medicine Inc [NASDAQ: PRME] gained 13.62% on the last trading session, reaching $7.80 price per share at the time. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 11:50 PM that Prime Medicine Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, TD Cowen and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Chardan is acting as the lead manager for the offering.

If compared to the average trading volume of 552.93K shares, PRME reached a trading volume of 5338765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Prime Medicine Inc [PRME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRME shares is $17.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRME stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Prime Medicine Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prime Medicine Inc is set at 0.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for PRME stock

Prime Medicine Inc [PRME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.90. With this latest performance, PRME shares gained by 14.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.54 for Prime Medicine Inc [PRME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.84, while it was recorded at 7.06 for the last single week of trading, and 10.72 for the last 200 days.

Prime Medicine Inc [PRME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Prime Medicine Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.69 and a Current Ratio set at 4.69.

Prime Medicine Inc [PRME]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Prime Medicine Inc posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRME.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Prime Medicine Inc [PRME]

