Market Analysts see Informatica Inc [INFA] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Informatica Inc [NYSE: INFA] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 12.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $33.97. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Informatica Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results.

Cloud Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 increased 37% year-over-year to $617 million.

Subscription ARR in the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 increased 14% year-over-year to $1.13 billion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4628521 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Informatica Inc stands at 5.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.76%.

The market cap for INFA stock reached $10.02 billion, with 250.87 million shares outstanding and 125.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 960.36K shares, INFA reached a trading volume of 4628521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Informatica Inc [INFA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFA shares is $38.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFA stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Informatica Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Informatica Inc is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFA in the course of the last twelve months was 38.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.45.

How has INFA stock performed recently?

Informatica Inc [INFA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.16. With this latest performance, INFA shares gained by 17.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.26 for Informatica Inc [INFA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.12, while it was recorded at 31.20 for the last single week of trading, and 22.12 for the last 200 days.

Informatica Inc [INFA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Informatica Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.45 and a Current Ratio set at 1.66.

Earnings analysis for Informatica Inc [INFA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Informatica Inc posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Informatica Inc go to 7.20%.

Insider trade positions for Informatica Inc [INFA]

