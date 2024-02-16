Market Analysts see C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

C4 Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: CCCC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.07% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 40.57%. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 4:01 PM that C4 Therapeutics Announces 2024 Priorities and Extended Cash Runway to Advance Portfolio of Targeted Protein Degradation Medicines.

Multiple 2024 Clinical Updates Expected, Including Data from the Ongoing CFT7455 and CFT1946 Phase 1 Dose Escalation Trials.

Prioritization of CFT7455, CFT1946, Discovery Collaborations and Focused Discovery Research Efforts Results in Workforce Reduction of Approximately 30%.

Over the last 12 months, CCCC stock rose by 35.04%. The one-year C4 Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.69. The average equity rating for CCCC stock is currently 1.55, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $389.31 million, with 48.97 million shares outstanding and 38.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.07M shares, CCCC stock reached a trading volume of 4140284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCC shares is $14.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for C4 Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C4 Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39.

CCCC Stock Performance Analysis:

C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.57. With this latest performance, CCCC shares gained by 19.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 138.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.58 for C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.39, while it was recorded at 6.93 for the last single week of trading, and 3.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into C4 Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

C4 Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.39 and a Current Ratio set at 7.39.

CCCC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, C4 Therapeutics Inc posted -0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for C4 Therapeutics Inc go to 22.30%.

C4 Therapeutics Inc [CCCC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CCCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CCCC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CCCC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.