Lichen China Ltd [LICN] is -44.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lichen China Ltd [NASDAQ: LICN] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 5.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.10.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3672806 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lichen China Ltd stands at 14.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.64%.

The market cap for LICN stock reached $29.70 million, with 13.50 million shares outstanding and 6.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 123.96K shares, LICN reached a trading volume of 3672806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has LICN stock performed recently?

Lichen China Ltd [LICN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.09. With this latest performance, LICN shares dropped by -34.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LICN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.00 for Lichen China Ltd [LICN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6298, while it was recorded at 1.1200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4798 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Lichen China Ltd [LICN]

The top three institutional holders of LICN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LICN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LICN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.