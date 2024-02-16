JX Luxventure Limited [JXJT] is 112.33% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

JX Luxventure Limited [NASDAQ: JXJT] gained 131.97% on the last trading session, reaching $2.83 price per share at the time. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 9:36 AM that JX Luxventure Limited Announces Financial Results for The Six Months Ended June 30, 2023: The Company Achieved profitability in 2023 with Net Profit increase of $21,878,422 and Earnings Per Share increase of $25.89 From 2022.

JX Luxventure Limited (Nasdaq: JXJT) (the “Company”), a company that engages in tourism with business segments covering tourism, tourism duty-free cross-border merchandise and tourism technology solutions, today announced financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.85K shares, JXJT reached a trading volume of 47929260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JX Luxventure Limited [JXJT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for JX Luxventure Limited is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for JXJT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for JXJT stock

JX Luxventure Limited [JXJT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 139.77. With this latest performance, JXJT shares gained by 134.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JXJT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.46 for JX Luxventure Limited [JXJT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3400, while it was recorded at 1.5500 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0000 for the last 200 days.

JX Luxventure Limited [JXJT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

JX Luxventure Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.51 and a Current Ratio set at 2.76.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at JX Luxventure Limited [JXJT]

The top three institutional holders of JXJT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JXJT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JXJT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.