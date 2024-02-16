H World Group Limited ADR [HTHT] Revenue clocked in at $2.83 billion, up 8.16% YTD: What’s Next?

H World Group Limited ADR [NASDAQ: HTHT] price surged by 8.07 percent to reach at $2.7. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 6:15 AM that H World Group Limited Announces Preliminary Results for Hotel Operations in the Fourth Quarter and the Full Year of 2023.

The one-year HTHT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.27. The average equity rating for HTHT stock is currently 1.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on H World Group Limited ADR [HTHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTHT shares is $53.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for H World Group Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for H World Group Limited ADR is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTHT in the course of the last twelve months was 14.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.72.

HTHT Stock Performance Analysis:

H World Group Limited ADR [HTHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.14. With this latest performance, HTHT shares gained by 16.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.43 for H World Group Limited ADR [HTHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.15, while it was recorded at 33.14 for the last single week of trading, and 38.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into H World Group Limited ADR Fundamentals:

H World Group Limited ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

HTHT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, H World Group Limited ADR posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -175.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for H World Group Limited ADR go to 26.05%.

H World Group Limited ADR [HTHT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HTHT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HTHT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HTHT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.