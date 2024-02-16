Cellebrite DI Ltd [CLBT] moved up 10.95: Why It’s Important

Cellebrite DI Ltd [NASDAQ: CLBT] closed the trading session at $10.74. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Cellebrite Announces Fourth-Quarter 2023 Results.

Record ARR of $315.7 million, up 27% year-over-year;.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Record Q4 revenue of $93.0 million, up 26% year-over-year primarily due to26% growth in subscription revenue;.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.02 percent and weekly performance of 14.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 39.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 888.34K shares, CLBT reached to a volume of 3035641 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cellebrite DI Ltd [CLBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLBT shares is $10.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Cellebrite DI Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cellebrite DI Ltd is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 55.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLBT in the course of the last twelve months was 23.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.58.

CLBT stock trade performance evaluation

Cellebrite DI Ltd [CLBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.01. With this latest performance, CLBT shares gained by 30.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.60 for Cellebrite DI Ltd [CLBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.73, while it was recorded at 9.68 for the last single week of trading, and 7.48 for the last 200 days.

Cellebrite DI Ltd [CLBT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cellebrite DI Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.58 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cellebrite DI Ltd [CLBT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cellebrite DI Ltd posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cellebrite DI Ltd go to 42.96%.

Cellebrite DI Ltd [CLBT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CLBT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CLBT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CLBT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.