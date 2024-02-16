BofA Securities lifts Udemy Inc [UDMY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Udemy Inc [NASDAQ: UDMY] loss -22.34% on the last trading session, reaching $10.88 price per share at the time. The company report on February 14, 2024 at 3:06 PM that Udemy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Udemy Business full-year 2023 revenue grew 34% year-over-year, driven by the global transformation to a skills-based economy and demand for generative AI professional skills.

Platform adds 10 million learners and more than 1,800 net new Enterprise customers in 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 840.12K shares, UDMY reached a trading volume of 7107301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Udemy Inc [UDMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDMY shares is $15.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDMY stock is a recommendation set at 1.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Udemy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Udemy Inc is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDMY in the course of the last twelve months was 402.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for UDMY stock

Udemy Inc [UDMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.76. With this latest performance, UDMY shares dropped by -18.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.95 for Udemy Inc [UDMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.20, while it was recorded at 13.56 for the last single week of trading, and 11.48 for the last 200 days.

Udemy Inc [UDMY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Udemy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.56.

Udemy Inc [UDMY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Udemy Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UDMY.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Udemy Inc [UDMY]

The top three institutional holders of UDMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UDMY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UDMY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.