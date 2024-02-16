AERWINS Technologies Inc [AWIN] is -31.22% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AERWINS Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: AWIN] closed the trading session at $0.10. The company report on October 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM that AERWINS Plans to Obtain XTURISMO FAA Approval Established US Subsidiary.

Tokyo, Japan–(Newsfile Corp. – October 9, 2023) – AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) (“AERWINS” or the “Company”) announced today its Board of Directors has approved the establishment of a United States subsidiary in Los Angeles, California to pursue the redesign of its XTURISMO Ltd Edition prototype 1 hoverbike (the “XTURISMO”). These plans are intended to position the XTURISMO more favorably for wider markets, including the United States and Europe and to seek certification of the XTURISMO by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (the “FAA”). The redesign is expected to include an alternative powerplant and fuel source, airframe stabilization, use of more efficient rotors with safety features, an upgraded driver seat and enclosure, use of a harness-based wiring system and redesigned onboard electronic systems, among other things.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

This initiative will be led by the Company’s Executive Chairman and President, Kiran Sidhu. Mr. Sidhu will lead a dedicated U.S. based team that will focus on obtaining FAA approval for XTURISMO and managing necessary redesigns. Among the recent steps Mr. Sidhu has taken on this project include discussions with an FAA-certified manufacturer with expertise in helicopter system design and the identification of additional FAA-certified companies that are expected to join the project. The Company believes that utilizing FAA-certified companies offers an increased level of technical and engineering and financial support that will enable the Company to implement the enhancements to the XTURISMO and thus expand its potential to enter new markets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.22 percent and weekly performance of 9.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, AWIN reached to a volume of 10281139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AERWINS Technologies Inc [AWIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AWIN shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AWIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

AWIN stock trade performance evaluation

AERWINS Technologies Inc [AWIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.47. With this latest performance, AWIN shares dropped by -12.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AWIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.17 for AERWINS Technologies Inc [AWIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1183, while it was recorded at 0.0954 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2506 for the last 200 days.

AERWINS Technologies Inc [AWIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AERWINS Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.14 and a Current Ratio set at 0.14.

AERWINS Technologies Inc [AWIN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AWIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AWIN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AWIN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.