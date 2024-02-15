why Synchrony Financial [SYF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $42.00

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] price surged by 1.76 percent to reach at $0.68. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 9:00 AM that PatientNow and Synchrony Enhance Partnership to Transform Payments and Digital Account Management Solutions For The Cosmetic Industry.

Synchrony’s CareCredit Now Available to Aesthetic and Cosmetic Businesses Through PatientNow Cloud-Based Practice Management Solution.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer finance company, and PatientNow, a practice management company for the elective medical industry, today announced a partnership that will combine technology, products and resources from both companies to transform payments and simplify work across cosmetic practices and the medical spa industry. The CareCredit health and wellness credit card is now integrated as one of the primary financing options in the PatientNow cloud-based practice management solution across PatientNow’s 4,800 aesthetic and cosmetic businesses nationwide.

The one-year SYF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.36. The average equity rating for SYF stock is currently 2.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $42.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.86.

SYF Stock Performance Analysis:

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 6.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.62 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.67, while it was recorded at 39.02 for the last single week of trading, and 33.04 for the last 200 days.

SYF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synchrony Financial posted 1.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -3.62%.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SYF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.