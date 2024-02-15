Market Analysts see Nextracker Inc [NXT] gaining to $73. Time to buy?

Nextracker Inc [NASDAQ: NXT] price surged by 5.64 percent to reach at $3.25. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Nextracker Accelerates in Distributed Generation (DG) Solar with Two New Strategic Value-Added Reseller Partners and Over 600 DG Projects Delivered.

Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT) announced it has surpassed 600 projects delivered in its distributed generation (DG) portfolio. Driven by customers realizing significant energy gains using its NX Horizon™ solar tracker systems, Nextracker’s DG projects are deployed worldwide in commercial and industrial applications, including data centers, farming, retail, education, and manufacturing verticals.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

To capture this DG growth and support its growing global ecosystem of DG solar infrastructure, Nextracker entered into two new agreements with channel partners RP Construction Services (U.S.) and Vergo (Turkey and regional solar markets). Nextracker’s channel partners are intensively trained and qualified to sell the company’s flagship NX Horizon solar tracker systems enabling customers to scale their DG projects more rapidly in the commercial and industrial segment, which is actively seeking to reduce energy costs and carbon emissions while increasing energy delivery reliability. These channel partners will provide Nextracker products and systems to address the smaller utility-scale market and DG solar power generation applications typically under 30 megawatts.

The one-year NXT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.87. The average equity rating for NXT stock is currently 1.41, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nextracker Inc [NXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXT shares is $64.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXT stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Nextracker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nextracker Inc is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXT in the course of the last twelve months was 23.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.46.

NXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Nextracker Inc [NXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.87. With this latest performance, NXT shares gained by 47.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.51 for Nextracker Inc [NXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.83, while it was recorded at 58.46 for the last single week of trading, and 40.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nextracker Inc Fundamentals:

Nextracker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.46 and a Current Ratio set at 1.87.

NXT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nextracker Inc posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nextracker Inc go to 37.70%.

Nextracker Inc [NXT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NXT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NXT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NXT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.