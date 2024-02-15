Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR [PHG] moved up 0.15: Why It’s Important

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR [NYSE: PHG] closed the trading session at $20.07. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Philips Sounds transform the sound of care, reducing patient monitoring alarm noise by up to 66%.

Philips Sounds now available at hospital bedsides in more than 200 countries.

Philips and SenSound reimagined patient monitoring to both soften and reduce alarm sounds.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.97 percent and weekly performance of -1.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 934.37K shares, PHG reached to a volume of 6605076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHG shares is $22.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHG stock is a recommendation set at 3.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.78.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR [PHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.62. With this latest performance, PHG shares dropped by -13.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.08 for Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR [PHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.11, while it was recorded at 20.37 for the last single week of trading, and 20.97 for the last 200 days.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR go to 24.73%.

The top three institutional holders of PHG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PHG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PHG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.