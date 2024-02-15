Clean Energy Technologies Inc [CETY] Revenue clocked in at $11.80 million, down -28.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Clean Energy Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: CETY] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 101.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.08. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Clean Energy Technologies Affiliate Announces Favorable Order from Maine Public Utilities Commission.

In recent months, VRG initiated a request with the Maine PUC for certification as a qualified generator under Maine’s Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS). In January 2024, the PUC announced its decision that VRG – Lyndon, as a biomass project, qualifies as both a Class I and Class IA Renewable Resource within Maine. The PUC’s decision allows VRG to participate in the trading of Renewable Energy Certificates within the state’s market. By aligning with Maine’s RPS, VRG – Lyndon actively contributes to the state’s goal of sourcing 100% of its energy from renewable sources by 2050. The facility is projected to generate $5.2 million in revenue over the first 10 years of participation in the program.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 39928799 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clean Energy Technologies Inc stands at 86.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 31.04%.

The market cap for CETY stock reached $40.19 million, with 37.17 million shares outstanding and 12.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.03K shares, CETY reached a trading volume of 39928799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Technologies Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CETY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Clean Energy Technologies Inc [CETY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 101.87. With this latest performance, CETY shares dropped by -23.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CETY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.13 for Clean Energy Technologies Inc [CETY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2208, while it was recorded at 0.6366 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6617 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

