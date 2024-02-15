Brera Holdings PLC [BREA] moved up 53.56: Why It’s Important

Brera Holdings PLC [NASDAQ: BREA] jumped around 0.58 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.65 at the close of the session, up 53.56%. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 8:05 AM that Brera Holdings PLC – Public Access to Professional Sports.

Brera Redefines Professional Sports Ownership in the Stock Market.

Compared to the average trading volume of 186.46K shares, BREA reached a trading volume of 27571025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brera Holdings PLC is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BREA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 156.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Brera Holdings PLC [BREA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 61.76. With this latest performance, BREA shares gained by 60.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.67% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BREA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.71 for Brera Holdings PLC [BREA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9649, while it was recorded at 1.1809 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6234 for the last 200 days.

Brera Holdings PLC [BREA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Brera Holdings PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.07 and a Current Ratio set at 6.07.

Insider trade positions for Brera Holdings PLC [BREA]

The top three institutional holders of BREA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BREA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BREA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.