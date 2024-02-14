why Whole Earth Brands Inc [FREE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.94

Whole Earth Brands Inc [NASDAQ: FREE] surged by $1.24 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $4.75. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Whole Earth Brands Signs Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Affiliates of Sababa Holdings FREE, LLC.

Whole Earth Brands shareholders to receive $4.875 per share in an all-cash transaction.

Represents a 56% premium over the Company’s share price at market close on June 23, 2023 prior to receiving Sababa’s initial $4.00 per share bid.

Whole Earth Brands Inc stock has also gained 31.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FREE stock has inclined by 58.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.48% and gained 39.30% year-on date.

The market cap for FREE stock reached $203.54 million, with 41.99 million shares outstanding and 30.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 121.09K shares, FREE reached a trading volume of 21899436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Whole Earth Brands Inc [FREE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FREE shares is $5.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FREE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Whole Earth Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Whole Earth Brands Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for FREE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for FREE in the course of the last twelve months was 13.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.05.

FREE stock trade performance evaluation

Whole Earth Brands Inc [FREE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.58. With this latest performance, FREE shares gained by 31.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.55 for Whole Earth Brands Inc [FREE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.57, while it was recorded at 3.73 for the last single week of trading, and 3.48 for the last 200 days.

Whole Earth Brands Inc [FREE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Whole Earth Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.05 and a Current Ratio set at 3.36.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Whole Earth Brands Inc [FREE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Whole Earth Brands Inc posted -1.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FREE.

Whole Earth Brands Inc [FREE]: Institutional Ownership

