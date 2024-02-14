Sabre Corp [SABR] is -5.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sabre Corp [NASDAQ: SABR] loss -5.24% or -0.23 points to close at $4.16 with a heavy trading volume of 5354576 shares. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Riyadh Air elevates planning efficiency through strategic partnership with Sabre.

Airline selects Sabre technology solutions to complement and augment its Network Planning, Commercial and Analytics processes.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Riyadh Air is well positioned for future operations as it signs agreements with world class suppliers and moves towards its first flight in 2025.

The daily chart for SABR points out that the company has recorded -24.57% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.35 shares, SABR reached to a volume of 5354576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sabre Corp [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $5.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sabre Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corp is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55.

Trading performance analysis for SABR stock

Sabre Corp [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.76 for Sabre Corp [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.23, while it was recorded at 4.17 for the last single week of trading, and 4.05 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corp [SABR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sabre Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.32 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

Sabre Corp [SABR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabre Corp posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SABR.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sabre Corp [SABR]

The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SABR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SABR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.