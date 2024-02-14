Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX] moved down -10.47: Why It’s Important

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: RXRX] loss -10.47% on the last trading session, reaching $9.80 price per share at the time. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Altitude Lab Startups Raise Over $120M in Capital.

Launches Fellowship Grant Opportunity for Early Career Entrepreneurs.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, RXRX reached a trading volume of 5569245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXRX shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for RXRX stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.32. With this latest performance, RXRX shares dropped by -12.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.06 for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.82, while it was recorded at 9.97 for the last single week of trading, and 8.58 for the last 200 days.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.28 and a Current Ratio set at 4.28.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 12.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]

The top three institutional holders of RXRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RXRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RXRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.