Premier Inc [PINC] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $22

Premier Inc [NASDAQ: PINC] closed the trading session at $21.00. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Premier, Inc.’s PINC AI™ Applied Sciences and Datavant Collaborate to Enable Next-Generation Clinical Trials.

Builds on existing partnership by further leveraging the combined power of real-world data, real-world evidence and privacy-preserving record linkage technology to help solve key clinical trial challenges.

Aims to increase trial participant diversity, improve study design and operations, and advance patient experience and outcomes – while saving time and money.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.08 percent and weekly performance of -2.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, PINC reached to a volume of 4727677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Premier Inc [PINC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINC shares is $24.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINC stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Premier Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Premier Inc is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.31.

PINC stock trade performance evaluation

Premier Inc [PINC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.46. With this latest performance, PINC shares dropped by -4.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.05 for Premier Inc [PINC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.89, while it was recorded at 21.28 for the last single week of trading, and 23.58 for the last 200 days.

Premier Inc [PINC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Premier Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Premier Inc [PINC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Premier Inc posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Premier Inc go to 1.80%.

Premier Inc [PINC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PINC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PINC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PINC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.