Ohmyhome Ltd [OMH] is 47.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ohmyhome Ltd [NASDAQ: OMH] gained 82.26% on the last trading session, reaching $2.26 price per share at the time. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 10:35 PM that Ohmyhome Announces Pricing of Upsized $4.8 Million Public Offering of Ordinary Shares.

Gross proceeds, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $4.8 million. The offering is expected to close on February 16, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.45K shares, OMH reached a trading volume of 86397969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for OMH stock

Ohmyhome Ltd [OMH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 126.00. With this latest performance, OMH shares gained by 54.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.31% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.05 for Ohmyhome Ltd [OMH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4200, while it was recorded at 1.3400 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1200 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ohmyhome Ltd [OMH]

The top three institutional holders of OMH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in OMH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in OMH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.