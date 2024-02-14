Compass Inc [COMP] fell -3.72% so far this year. What now?

Compass Inc [NYSE: COMP] price plunged by -6.22 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 4:45 PM that Compass to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results February 27.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by transaction volume1, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, February 27, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The one-year COMP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.28. The average equity rating for COMP stock is currently 2.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Compass Inc [COMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $3.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Compass Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

COMP Stock Performance Analysis:

Compass Inc [COMP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, COMP shares gained by 6.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.19 for Compass Inc [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.34, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading, and 3.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Compass Inc Fundamentals:

Compass Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

COMP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Compass Inc posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COMP.

Compass Inc [COMP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of COMP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in COMP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in COMP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.