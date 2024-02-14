Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX] moved down -0.03: Why It’s Important

Boston Scientific Corp. [NYSE: BSX] loss -0.03% on the last trading session, reaching $64.97 price per share at the time. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 8:45 AM that Boston Scientific: Honoring Our Indigenous Community – Past, Present and Future.

For more than 30 years, November has been celebrated as Native American Heritage Month (formerly National American Indian Heritage Month) in the United States. It’s a time to recognize the long, rich history of the country’s many Indigenous peoples – and to acknowledge the unique challenges they have faced and continue to face.

Educating and raising awareness of Native American heritage is just one of the many driving motivations behind the newest Boston Scientific employee resource group (ERG): FIRE, which stands for Fostering Indigenous Resources and Empowerment.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.57M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 6911468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $71.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corp. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 56.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for BSX stock

Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.28. With this latest performance, BSX shares gained by 8.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.21 for Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.19, while it was recorded at 65.14 for the last single week of trading, and 54.14 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Boston Scientific Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Boston Scientific Corp. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corp. go to 12.04%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Boston Scientific Corp. [BSX]

The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BSX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BSX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.