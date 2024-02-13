ROTH MKM slashes price target on Hecla Mining Co. [HL] – find out why.

Hecla Mining Co. [NYSE: HL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.64% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.35%. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Hecla 2023 Results Conference Call/Webcast and Virtual Investor Event.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 operational and financial results after the market close on February 14, 2024. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast on February 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Details are provided below.

Over the last 12 months, HL stock dropped by -34.75%. The one-year Hecla Mining Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.02. The average equity rating for HL stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.29 billion, with 599.49 million shares outstanding and 573.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 0.97 shares, HL stock reached a trading volume of 5742993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hecla Mining Co. [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $5.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Co. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

HL Stock Performance Analysis:

Hecla Mining Co. [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -11.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.39 for Hecla Mining Co. [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.39, while it was recorded at 3.61 for the last single week of trading, and 4.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hecla Mining Co. Fundamentals:

Hecla Mining Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.71.

HL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hecla Mining Co. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HL.

Hecla Mining Co. [HL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.