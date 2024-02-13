D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS] moved up 23.85: Why It’s Important

D-Wave Quantum Inc [NYSE: QBTS] gained 23.85% on the last trading session, reaching $1.35 price per share at the time. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM that D-Wave Announces Availability of 1,200+ Qubit Advantage2™ Prototype in the Leap™ Quantum Cloud Service, Making its Most Performant System Available to Customers Today.

Built with new lower-noise fabrication stack, the Advantage2 prototype demonstrates 20x faster time-to-solution on important class of hard optimization problems.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) (“D-Wave”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers, today announced that the 1,200+ qubit Advantage2 prototype is now available via the company’s Leap real-time quantum cloud service. Customers who have Leap service subscriptions can access the new Advantage2 prototype today, and those new to the Leap service can sign up and get up to one minute of free use of the actual quantum processing units (QPUs) and quantum hybrid solvers, including the new Advantage2 prototype.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.44 shares, QBTS reached a trading volume of 10871213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QBTS shares is $2.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QBTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for D-Wave Quantum Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D-Wave Quantum Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for QBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Trading performance analysis for QBTS stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.91. With this latest performance, QBTS shares gained by 71.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.29 for D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9014, while it was recorded at 1.0574 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1930 for the last 200 days.

D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

D-Wave Quantum Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, D-Wave Quantum Inc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QBTS.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at D-Wave Quantum Inc [QBTS]

