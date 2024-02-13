Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR] is 586.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Beamr Imaging Ltd [NASDAQ: BMR] closed the trading session at $9.95. The company report on February 12, 2024 at 8:02 PM that Beamr Imaging Ltd. Announces Pricing of $12 Million Public Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for research and development efforts, sales and marketing activities, cloud operating costs, as well as general and administrative corporate purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 586.21 percent and weekly performance of 529.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 360.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 514.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 696.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1020.86 shares, BMR reached to a volume of 149851386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMR shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beamr Imaging Ltd is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

BMR stock trade performance evaluation

Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 529.75. With this latest performance, BMR shares gained by 514.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 360.65% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 92.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 90.57 for Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.66, while it was recorded at 3.58 for the last single week of trading, and 1.91 for the last 200 days.

Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Beamr Imaging Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.97 and a Current Ratio set at 6.97.

Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.