Universal Technical Institute Inc [UTI] Revenue clocked in at $662.10 million, up 29.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Universal Technical Institute Inc [NYSE: UTI] price surged by 10.20 percent to reach at $1.5. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Universal Technical Institute Reports Fiscal Year 2024 First Quarter Results.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, reported financial results for the fiscal 2024 first quarter ended December 31, 2023. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. operates in two reportable segments, Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges (Concorde), and together with its segments and subsidiaries is referred to as the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our.”.

Revenue of $174.7 million with UTI contributing $115.4 million representing 9.3% growth versus the prior year period, and Concorde contributing $59.3 million.

The one-year UTI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.58. The average equity rating for UTI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Universal Technical Institute Inc [UTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UTI shares is $15.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Universal Technical Institute Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Universal Technical Institute Inc is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for UTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for UTI in the course of the last twelve months was 107.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.11.

UTI Stock Performance Analysis:

Universal Technical Institute Inc [UTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.11. With this latest performance, UTI shares gained by 28.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.18 for Universal Technical Institute Inc [UTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.89, while it was recorded at 14.98 for the last single week of trading, and 9.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Universal Technical Institute Inc Fundamentals:

Universal Technical Institute Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.11 and a Current Ratio set at 1.09.

UTI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Universal Technical Institute Inc posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 233.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Universal Technical Institute Inc go to 15.00%.

Universal Technical Institute Inc [UTI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.