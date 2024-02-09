Sunoco LP [SUN] is 1.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sunoco LP [NYSE: SUN] gained 0.71% on the last trading session, reaching $60.65 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Sunoco LP Maintains Quarterly Distribution.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) (“SUN”) announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly distribution for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $0.8420 per common unit or $3.368 per common unit on an annualized basis. The distribution will be paid on February 20, 2024 to common unitholders of record on February 7, 2024.

If compared to the average trading volume of 756.93K shares, SUN reached a trading volume of 4798682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunoco LP [SUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUN shares is $60.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Sunoco LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunoco LP is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SUN in the course of the last twelve months was 40.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.07.

Trading performance analysis for SUN stock

Sunoco LP [SUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, SUN shares gained by 3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.52 for Sunoco LP [SUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.66, while it was recorded at 60.41 for the last single week of trading, and 49.37 for the last 200 days.

Sunoco LP [SUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sunoco LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

Sunoco LP [SUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sunoco LP posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunoco LP go to -5.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sunoco LP [SUN]

The top three institutional holders of SUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SUN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.